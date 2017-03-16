Judge Melanie Cross heard arguments on the matter for about 45 minutes Thursday -- mostly from lawyers for media groups who said her order was unnecessary.

An Irwin County judge says she'll decide within a week whether to lift a gag order in the Tara Grinstead murder case.

Two weeks ago, Cross ordered investigators, lawyers and possible witnesses not to comment publicly on the case.

Several media outlets have challenged that order, including 13WMAZ. Cross wrote that publicity about the case may endanger defendant Ryan Duke's right to a fair trial.

But lawyers for the media organizations on Thursday argued that the order was too broad and unwarranted. They also said the judge has other tools to protect the defendant's rights.

"All we know is that there has been press coverage, and as we know, that's is not enough" to justify the order, said S. Derek Bauer, who represented 13WMAZ and WXIA in Atlanta.

Neither Cross nor Duke's defense team has shown that press coverage has been prejudicial or that remedies would not work, said Bauer.

Those remedies would include questioning jurors for possible prejudice, instructing jurors about disregarding media coverage, moving the trial out of Irwin County or bringing an outside jury panel.

Bauer also argued that not all publicity about the case is bad, saying that 11 years of coverage on Grinstead's disappearance helped lead to recent breaks in the case.





Ryan Duke's public defender gave the judge a file of 79 articles since his arrest. He argued that media coverage has been "constant and pervasive."

"Helicopters, drones, websites, discussion boards, photographs. You name it, it's almost daily," he said.

He said he doubted that Duke can receive a fair trial in Irwin County.

"The horse is probably already out of the barn," he said.

Attorney Leslie Gaither, representing the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, WSB and the Associated Press, noted that a court clerk has cited the gag order in refusing to open court records in the case. Cross said she would order those records unsealed.

Cross said she would review briefs from the various lawyers and rule on the case within a week.

