Juliette store owner remembers seeing missing woman

An abandoned car and woman asking for a lift.

A week later, the Monroe County Sheriff's office is trying to find a missing woman.

Some people in Juliette say they last saw her at a store there.

Sgt. Lawson Bittick says 40-year-old Sarah Tharpe’s car was found on March 21 parked on the side of Dames Ferry Road near Georgia Highway 87 in Monroe County.

According to the incident report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the window was down and the keys were in the ignition.

The car had over three-quarters of a tank of fuel. Deputies even attempted to located Tharpe by pinging her phone, but they were not able to locate her.



"She said her car was broken down. She thought maybe it was just the battery. Anyway, she said it wouldn't crank. She said she had already called a tow truck. They were coming from Macon,” said store owner Tony Bowdoin.



The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Tharpe was originally reported missing in Tampa, Florida on March 19, but Bowdoin says he saw her at his store the next day.





"She bought a couple of soft drinks and asked me if she could sit down for a while and I said sure. She chatted with some of the locals for probably 20-30 minutes and ended up one of the guys gave her a ride to Forsyth,” said Bowdoin.



He says he had seen Tharpe in Juliette before, but that she looked different this time.



"She was wearing dark clothes and I think she was carrying two bags. One looked like a computer bag. She looked like something had just happened to her. I don't know, I just felt like she had been in an argument with someone,” said Bowdoin.



The store owner says a customer then drove Tharpe to the Burger King in Forsyth where she says she was going to meet friends.

Her car was found abandoned the next day and she has not been seen since.

The Monroe County Sheriff's office says they do not suspect foul play and the search for her continues.

The sheriff's office says they searched with dogs, by plane and on the ground with no sign of Sarah Tharpe.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you can call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010.

