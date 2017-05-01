Junior Journalist Denny Hanson: Where is he now?

It's been 20 years since the first crew of Junior journalists came through the WMAZ newsroom.

Now, we are checking in to find out: Where are they now?

Nicole Butler met up with former Junior Journalist Denny Hanson who was from the original group back in 1997.

"Literally since I was probably 12 years old, I've been trying to have some kind of rock 'n' roll lifestyle," said Hanson.

And looking back, Denny Hanson had that rock star charm.

Getting to be a part of the first group of Junior Journalists, Hanson was ready to show off his electric personality.

"I think it was like this is my element. I can really ham it up on this thing," said Hanson.

Hanson says he's thankful 13WMAZ gives kids a voice, especially 20 years ago when they didn't have Facebook or Instagram as a form of media.

But his favorite part of being a part of the team was the spark he felt in the newsroom.

"Feeling that energy, that kinetic THINGS ARE HAPPENING [feeling]," said Hanson.

Now, big things are happening for Hanson.

You can find him rocking out on stage in one of the four bands he's in.

He is a one man band playing everything from piano to guitar to even drums.





Hanson says music is just a language he understands and is a huge part of who he is today.

"Every time I try to veer off or make some decision out of fear of not making enough money or whatever, I always come back to music. It is something at this point that I've accepted I cannot live without," Hanson said.

If you want to see Hanson in action, two of his bands -- Hank Vegas, and Widow Pills -- will be performing this year at Bragg Jam on July 28-29.

