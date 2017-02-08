My Teacher is Tops: Alison Hardin

It's that time of the week, time for My Teacher Is Tops. This week's winning teacher is from Vineville Academy for the Arts in Macon. Junior Journalist Emmie Bowers surprised the winning fifth grade teacher Wednesday.

At Vineville Academy for the Arts, students learn a lot more than just core curriculum. But for fifth grade teacher Alison Hardin, reading and writing are still just as important. And Mrs. Hardin has found a way to make reading fun. That's why Ja'Miya Chappell nominated her for My Teacher is Tops.

"Mrs. Hardin is tops because of her personality, loving spirit, awesome teaching skills and awesome smile that can brighten your day in 2 seconds flat," Chappell read.

Mrs. Hardin grew up wanting to be a teacher after watching her mother over the years. She says now in her fourth year of teaching, she's right where she wants to be.

"My students and I enjoy spending time together in the classroom. They know how much I love them and they show me every day how much they love me," Hardin said. "But to know that I'm making such a huge impact of their lives, through Ja'Miya's writing, to be nominated for this is just such a huge honor."

Although Ja'Miya penned the winning letter, she's not Mrs. Hardin's only student that considers her their favorite.

"Well she's awesome," student Daniel Stanley said.

"She's a very nice person and she teaches us great thing," student Morgan Daniel said.

"She's sort of in the middle of how loose and how strict she is," student Asher Balmes said. "So it's not like too loose where everything is going crazy but it's not strict where everybody is going, 'oh no this not good.'"

"I like the style that Mrs. Hardin has," student Daniel Biek said. "She's so creative. She is like an artist."

This week, we were at Vineville Academy for the Arts, but next week, we could be at your school, so keep sending in those letters.

To nominate your favorite teacher, mail us a full-page, handwritten letter to:

13WMAZ

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

