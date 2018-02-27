My Teacher is Tops: Andrea Brantley

This week, My Teacher is Tops took us to Johnson County Elementary School to surprise Mrs. Andrea Brantley.

Brantley teaches first grade, and has been teaching there for nine years.

She says her job is extremely rewarding.

"By the end of the year, you see so much growth," Brantley said.

Brantley says she teaches all subjects, but one is closest to her heart.

" Reading -- I especially love to see them grow in reading -- it's just the foundation," Brantley said.

She says she loves when her students have their "a-ha" moments.

Student Rob Bethea wrote in about Mrs.Brantley.

This is why she thinks Mrs.Brantley is tops.

"I wake up happy every day because I get to go see Mrs. Andrea, as soon as I get there, she tells me 'Hey' and gives me a hug. She is very nice," Bethea said.

Congratulations, Mrs.Brantley!

We want to hear from you! Write a one page hand-written letter to 1314 Gray Highway, Macon, GA 31211

We could be at your school next!

© 2018 WMAZ-TV