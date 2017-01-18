My Teacher is Tops: Angela Rodgers

13-year teaching veteran, Angela Rodgers, was surprised to find out she's this week's My Teacher is Tops winner. She was nominated by her fifth grade student, Leahana Miller.

Leahana read a portion of her letter for Mrs. Rodgers: "She says she is allergic to disrespect, meaning she doesn't like disrespect," Leahana said. "If you walk into our class disrespectful, you will walk right out with respect and ready for middle school."

"All teachers come in every day and do just what we can for our students and we don't do it for recognition and we don't do it for popularity," Angela Rodgers said. "We do it because we're committed to do it. And I'm so grateful to be a part of a group of people as educators to make a difference in our children's lives."

Leahana isn't the only student that thinks highly of the math extraordinaire.

"My favorite thing about Mrs. Rodgers is that she's very educated," student Teliyah Peters said. "She doesn't let us get upset about something."

"She won't give up on a student," student Simeone McRae said.

"She teaches people to never give up for what they're doing and always inspire people when you're down, and never be scared of others and always be together like a family," student Mandi Hicks said.

