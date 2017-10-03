My Teacher is Tops: Anissa Brown

The special surprise that puts a smile on teachers' faces across Central Georgia -- My Teacher Is Tops!

Our Junior Journalist, Layla Floyd, stopped by Heard Elementary in Bibb County to surprise a fifth grade teacher.

Mrs. Anissa Brown has taught English, Language Arts, and Math classes for the past 27 years.

She graduated from Fort Valley State University and Troy University.

Her student, Hershel Saylor, wrote a letter to 13WMAZ describing why his teacher is tops.

"She teaches math and English. I'm in both of her classes. She loves letting her students help out in both of her classes. She teaches fifth grade and has to be the best fifth grade teacher I know," says Saylor.

You can nominate your teacher just like Hershel did!

Send a one-page, handwritten letter to: 1314 Gray Highway Macon 31211.

Be sure to include your name and your school so we can find you.

