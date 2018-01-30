My Teacher is Tops: Gennifer Stuckey

This week, My Teacher is Tops went to Pulaski County Elementary where we surprised fourth grade teacher Mrs. Gennifer Stuckey.

Stuckey teaches English Language Arts and has been teaching for 20 years. This is Stuckey's 15th year teaching at Pulaski Elementary, and she says her kids are the reason she loves coming to work every day.

She says there's nothing like the feeling when the light bulb goes off in her students' heads.

"It's a wonderful feeling. It makes me know that I've done their job, and that they've done their job," Stuckey said.

One student, Lucy Grillot, did more than just her typical job in the classroom and wrote into 13WMAZ about her awesome teacher.

Here is why she thinks Mrs.Stuckey is tops.

"She gives us actual work. She is tops because she is nice," Grillot said.

"On Friday, she lets us play on the computers," Grillot continued, "Also, on Fridays, we get to dance, she reads to us a lot."

Mrs. Stuckey is not new to being a My Teacher is Tops winner. She won back in 2015!

