My Teacher is Tops: Jimmy Oglesby

Wednesday was the first day of school for many kids across Central Georgia, and for one Warner Robins teacher, the day included an extra surprise. Junior Journalist Trevor Gulley went out to Warner Robins Middle School to meet this week's 'My Teacher is Tops' winner.

Jimmy Oglesby is a seventh grade science teacher at Warner Robins Middle School.

“He makes learning so much fun,” says one of his students, Destiny Thaxton. She says that is why she nominated Mr. Oglesby for My Teacher is Tops.

“He has such a caring heart for students. Mr. O always starts his class with, 'Good afternoon, 6th period,'” says Thaxton.

Mr. Oglesby says greeting his students makes his day.

“Just have a little fun with them, that helps them to relax which makes my teaching and learning so much easier,” says Oglesby. He says being more interactive encourages his students to learn.

“I love to have fun. My heart is for the students. I firmly believe that every parent sends their students to learn, and I think in order for them to learn, I’ve got to get them to relax,” says Oglesby.

One of his students, Alana Notte, says she learns a lot from him because he involves the students.

“He did the examples with all the different students, and it really helped to understand how to do it,” says Notte.

Emily Zayas says she enjoys when Mr. Oglesby acts out examples.

“He always has fun with his class, and he always gets to teach and acts it out and makes sure we understand everything he’s doing,” says Zayas.

Tell us about your top teacher. Send a one-page, handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon,Georgia, 31211

Don't forget to include your name, your teacher's name, and the name of the school. Remember to use your school. Remember to use your best handwriting in the letter. If we can't read it your teacher could miss out on the award.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ