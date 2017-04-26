My Teacher Is Tops: Kevin Coulombe

This week's My Teacher is Tops takes us to Houston County where we find one teacher who goes above and beyond to make sure his students excel in and outside of school. Junior Journalist Anastacia Del Rio surprised him Wednesday with the award.

13-year teaching veteran Kevin Coulombe is this week's Top Teacher. The Mossy Creek Middle School math teacher had two students nominate him, Lexi Edwards and Kinley Pridgen.

"At the beginning of this school year, Mr. C made a promise claiming he would never be in a grumpy mood or angry in a class," Edwards said. "So far, he's kept that promise."

"Mr. C deserves My Teacher Is Tops for his dedication and motivation towards his students and because he goes above and beyond his teacher duties," Pridgen said.

Mr. C says it's an honor to win.

"I don't have my own children so I'm able to have 100 children every year, and when I go home, I actually still worry about them," Coulombe said. "I'm sure a lot of parents worry about their own children, but when I go home at night, I still worry about these kids, so it makes it easy. I don't feel like it's much of a sacrifice to care for these kids. I mean, look at those faces out there, I mean, they're so easy to love."

And his students love him back.

"He's very loving and he always tells us to do our job and try our hardest," student Megan Thompson said.

"He's rewarding and he likes his kids," student Thomas Jewett said. "He comes in every morning ready to teach."

"He is very uplifting and I feel like that's a good trait to have as a teacher," student Lanley Yoh said.

