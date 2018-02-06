This week, we set out ot Matt Arthur Elementary in Houston County to surprise second grade teacher, Mrs. Kim Miles.

Miles has been teaching for over 30 years, and has been teaching at Matt Arthur since the day the school opened its doors 19 years ago.

"My favorite part is hearing them read to me," Miles said.

The energy of her students was high when we surprised Mrs.Miles.

"I'm so excited," she said as her class roared out in applause and cheers for their fantastic teacher.

Miles said she loves to hear her students read today, but Tuesday, she got read something extra special: student Ella Jordan's My Teacher is Tops letter.

"I love my teacher, Mrs.Miles, because she teaches us to do the right thing," Jordan said.

"She is really nice because when we are good, she gives us extra recess," Jordan continued.

Jordan spoke about how creative Mrs. Miles was and how they decorated snowmen around the holiday time, a small gesture that formed a great memory for her student.

Congratulations Mrs. Kim Miles on winning this week's My Teacher is Tops!

We want to hear from you! Send us a one page, handwritten letter to:

1314 Gray Highway, Macon, GA 31211

We could be coming to your school next!

