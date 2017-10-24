My Teacher is Tops: Maria McQuaig

This week’s My Teacher is Tops surprise was at Heritage Elementary in Macon.

Maria McQuaig teaches pre-school at Heritage and says she loves her job because she gets to watch lightbulbs go off in the minds of her young students.

One of those students, Amayah, wrote in about her awesome teacher.

“I love my teacher,” read Amayah.

Amayah was so excited; tears came to her eyes when we surprised her teacher.

Do you have a top teacher?

Send us a one-page handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga 31211

Remember, neatness counts!

