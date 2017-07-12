The search continues for 13WMAZ's next crew of Junior Journalists!

Auditions for the next crew of Junior Journalists are coming soon!

It's not easy to say goodbye to the 2015-2017 class of Junior Journalists.

They did a lot during their two-year term, but it is time to welcome a new class to the 13WMAZ Eyewitness News team!

Auditions will be held this summer and you must meet several requirements to be eligible:

You must live in the 13 WMAZ viewing area

You must have a birthday between August 1, 2004 - August 1, 2007

Your parents or guardians must be able to provide transportation. For insurance reasons, Junior Journalists are not allowed to ride in news vehicles.

We already held our auditions in Macon, but if you are interested, you still have one more chance to come and try out this summer!

We will be holding auditions in Warner Robins on Tuesday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation. You must be in line by 7:30 p.m. to try out.

Accompanying adults need to bring proof of residence and their child's birth certificate.

Junior Journalists report once every 10 weeks on a rotating schedule and help surprise My Teacher is Tops winners each week.

Click here to watch 13 WMAZ Junior Journalists in action.

