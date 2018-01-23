The Homelessness in Macon Education Series: January 23 at 5:30 p.m - 6:30 p.m at Daybreak Macon located at 174 Walnut Street. Learn about our homeless population, how to help, and meet current volunteers.

This education series will consist of three courses. The other two are on February 6 and 22 at the same location.

If interested in learning more about homeless resources, such as available food and medical services: Download the "Daybreak Macon" App. The app has a full list of paces serving food, giving out clothes, shelter, adn even medical care to our local homeless population.

Loaves of Fishes is on of the locations on the app, and is a place where volunteers give out hope and a helping hand daily.

Keith John is a member of the homeless community in Macon and says at Loaves of Fishes, he feels at home.

"There's a lot of places like the places we are right here today that show love and affection to people that are really and truly struggling."

Struggles that Sister Theresa Sullivan, director at Daybreak Macon, says can be a thing of the past.

"Most people want to take care of themselves, and if we can give them the tools to take care of themselves,they can take care of themselves."

People fall into homelessness every day. Sister Theresa says it can be from something as common as losing a job. She says everyone has a different story.

"It's very easy if someone loses a job, loses a house, has an addiction to drugs, " Sister Theresa explained.

Supporting them is as simple as reaching into your pocket and downloading the Daybreak Macon app, where you can direct people in need to places with food and shelter, especially when the weather is about to get cold.

Donations are always welcome, too. Sister Theresa says shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, and food items are always needed in local shelters.

Small donations can make a huge difference in the lives of our homeless population.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV