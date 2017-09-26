Wilkinson County Middle supports Keris Kares

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Wilkinson County Middle School is going gold for Keris Kares this week.

Gold is the official color for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Week. Accompanied by pink and purple, the colors for the Keris Kares Foundation are formed.

These colors will soon line the halls at Wilkinson Elementary in the form of paper chains.

The Keris Kares Foundation remembers four-year-old Keris Bembry, who died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

School counselor Denea James says shes glad her school supports a cause close to her heart.

"I've had a couple of family members to be diagnosed with childhood cancer so it has impacted me in some way."

James says this week allows students to encourage each other, just as she would encourage Keris.

"I would tell her to keep fighting, keep going, keep pushing," James continues, "That she's loved, that she still is loved."

It is this love that is filling the classrooms. Students write encouraging messages of strength, hope, and love on small strips of pink, purple, and gold paper to support an even larger cause.

