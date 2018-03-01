(Photo: David Giesecke)

This report has been contributed by Thais Ackerman, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Beer is one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in the world.

We were "Just Curious," how is beer made?

This bubbly beverage goes through a detailed process that lasts about two weeks.

“Well you first start with a malt. You’ve gotta grind the malt up,” said Doug Evans, brewmaster at Ocmulgee Brewpub.

There are hundreds of different styles of dried grains called malt.

The malt at Ocmulgee Brewpub comes from all over the world. The style of beer being made determines the style of malt the brewpub acquires. After picking the malt, the beer-making process begins.

The malt gets run through a mill where it is reduced to become a course ground material. After, it gets pumped into a mash tun where 150 degree water is added and the mixture is left to steep for about an hour.

“During that time is when you convert the starches and everything that’s in the barley to sugar,” Evans said. “Maltose is what you’re looking for.”

The next step is to collect the liquid add it to a boil kettle. The excess liquid must be run off to leave all the grain and husk material behind using a screen at the bottom of the mash tun.

“Collect all that liquid into your boil kettle,” he said. “Then that’s when you're adding the hops, during the boil.”

Hops are the flowers of a hop plant that are used as a flavoring agent in beer, to which they impart bitter, zesty or citric flavors.

This process kills wild yeast in the beer, making it safe to drink while simultaneously adding unique aromas to the beer.



After the boil is finished, the beer must be chilled. "Usually to about 68 degrees for ales and about 50 degrees for lagers," Evans said.

That’s when the beer gets transferred into a fermenter where yeast is added.

“An ale will take about seven or eight days to ferment out. Sometimes quicker depending on the beer style. Then lagers take about 18 days to ferment and then you’ve got to store them for another three weeks or so. So it’s about a 6 week process for a lager,” he said.

The beer is cooled again, the yeast settles out, and that is when the tank holding the beer is pressurized, adding the CO2 to the drink. A process called forced carbonation. Then the beer is ready to be bottled!

Evans started out as a homebrewer in his garage 15 years ago. Six years ago, he started professional brewing.

“Right now, my favorite is the Swampy Scotsman,” he said. “Always been my favorite. It’s what got me into brewing. The Scottish ales.”

The brewpub is releasing its seasonal Cherry blossom brew in honor of the Cherry blossom festival.

Evans said last year the brewpub sold out in 15 days after its release. This year he said they are a little more prepared.

RELATED: Just Curious: What is the secret to keeping the spark alive in a marriage?

“We brewed two tanks this year,” he said. “Hopefully we have enough at least for the month of March.”

Evans said his favorite part of the brewing process is when he adds the Hopps and the beer’s aromas start flowing.

“If you come in here on Friday or Saturday, the whole place smells like hops.”

A lot of the beer making process involves cleaning or sanitizing. Evans says if you’re not a person that likes cleaning, it isn’t the job for you.



© 2018 WMAZ-TV