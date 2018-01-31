Just Curious: What are they building across from Natalia's on Bass Road?

This report has been contributed by Avery Braxton, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

When strolling down Bass Road, you may notice some construction going on across from the well-known Italian restaurant, Natalia's.

We were "just curious," what are the construction workers breaking ground on over there?

Well, a new Renasant Bank branch is being built in the shopping plaza that's also home to a Homewood Suites-Hilton hotel and a Providence Dental Spa, according to a sign in the ground near the construction site.

This will be the third Renasant Bank branch to open in Macon since Renasant completed its merger with Heritage Financial Group, Inc. in 2015.

Heritage Financial owned what used to be Heritage Bank of the South, according to a Renasant Bank news release.

The bank that had plans for the plot of land where the new Renasant location will be.

The merger caused a delay in construction.

"We could have started construction probably eight or nine months ago, but we've just had a lot going on. There's a lot of great activity in Macon," said Hughes Pinson, Central Georgia Division President for Renasant Bank.

The branch will be full service including mortgage services, commercial lending, and a three-lane drive-thru with an ATM.

Renasant will have a groundbreaking ceremony on February 7 and plans to open their North Macon Street location in late September.



