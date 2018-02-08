Just Curious: What does the Tubman museum have planned for Black History Month?

This report has been contributed by Thais Ackerman, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

The Tubman Museum celebrates black history year-round.

So we were “Just Curious”: Does the museum have anything special planned for Black History Month?

Trenda Byrd, director of education at the museum, said The Tubman has several events lined up to commemorate black history for the remainder of February.

For a special family friendly Second Saturday programming, on February 10, the museum is hosting a Community Drum Circle. Led by Master Drummer Brother, museum attendees can learn different traditions of African drumming, instruments and rhythms from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On the same day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the museum is holding a workshop for children ages five through 12 titled Spirituals: Stepping Stones to Freedom.

Byrd is leading the event which focuses on traditional African American spiritual and religious songs and how enslaved people utilized them in the quest for freedom.

Museum tours are also available to the public at five dollars per person.

“It’s going to be a great time here at the Tubman,” Byrd said.

For a Third Thursday event, The Tubman is bringing in the N Xpress Soul Line Dancers of Perry from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 15 to teach the public new line dances.

This event is not exclusive to Black History Month.

The museum is also showing the film Hidden Figures for a drive in movie that will be located in the building’s back lot on Feb. 18.

Concessions will be sold on site.

The lot opens at 5 p.m. and the movie plays at 6 p.m.

“With this being Black History Month you know we are going to get more and more people,” Byrd said. “We are expecting a really good turnout, big crowd.”

