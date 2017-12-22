A few of you were "just curious" about the bronze Stag statue that's usually on Mulberry Street expressing to us that it had been stolen.

The statue was installed by the Macon Arts Alliance back in October, and It usually stands directly across from Omni Healthcare on Mulberry Street.

However, if you ride past today, it isn't there.

The Stag has been "temporarily removed from his plinth for some TLC and to stabilize the footing," according to a Facebook post made by the Macon Arts Alliance on December 13.

The post goes on to say that the statue will return soon.

