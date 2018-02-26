Just Curious: What happens to an animal when it enters a shelter?

This report has been contributed by Avery Braxton, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Have you ever wondered what happens to pets that get dropped off at the animal shelter?

Well, we were “Just Curious” and headed to Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare to find out.

Animals that come through the shelter must jump through a few hoops before they’re ready to be adopted.

“Any animal that comes through our door goes through an intake process. So, by that we take them into our special room,” said Tracey Belew, the interim shelter manager.

Staff at the shelter will weigh the animals, check their teeth for approximate age, determine their breed and sex, and give them medication to prevent the spread of disease like worms and Bordatella.

“If an animal comes in and it’s sick or injured or needs medical attention, our vet always sees it and then we’ll put it on antibiotics or treat it however we need to,” Belew said.

After the animal’s medication and identification is done, shelter staff will scan the animal for microchips from an owner.

Then, they’ll spend a week in the stray section just in case an owner shows up looking for them.

During that week, animals go through behavior evaluation to determine how they react to other dogs, cats, and potential families.

“We get to know (these animals) and we know their personalities. When a family comes in and says, ‘this is what we’re looking for’…we pretty much know, ‘ok, well this is a really good dog for you,’” Belew said.

The animal will move to the adoption side of the shelter once their week is up.

They play the waiting game, and can be adopted in as little as a few hours or a few months.

“Being able to match them up with a family that’s going to love them as much as we do is an amazing feeling,” Belew said. “Especially when they’ve been here so long.”

If you are looking to adopt a pet from Macon Animal Welfare, visit the shelter at 4214 Fulton Mill Road in Macon or give them a call at (478) 621-6774.

