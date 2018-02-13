(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

This report has been contributed by Connor Cable, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Macon has a storied history, and there are many different parts to this history.

Everything from the streets of downtown to Mercer University, all of it contributes to Macon in a unique way.

One of these is the Ingleside Village, located on Ingleside Avenue in Macon.

We were “Just Curious,” what is the history of Ingleside village?

After some research, we found quite some interesting facts about the Macon suburb.

The central road going through the village, Ingleside Avenue, has been there for over 50 years, according to Patsy Knott of Creters Hallmark.

Ever since then, the village just grew around it at an alarming rate.

“The Village started roughly around 1958 with the first branch bank in Macon. Ingleside Village was the first shopping center outside of downtown,” said Knott.

Ingleside Village today is highlighted by local-favorite stores and restaurants ,such as Ingleside Pizza and Creters Hallmark.

Creters has been in Macon since 1947, and at their Ingleside location since 1973.

More shops continue to come to the popular village, and the it has its legacy carried on with every new visitor and shop opening.



