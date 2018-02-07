Just Curious: What is the history of Jackson Springs park?

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

This report has been contributed by Paige Hill, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Jackson Springs Park is known in Macon for its wooded terrain and biking trails.

It has been said that the park is named after the seventh President of the United States Andrew Jackson.

It’s rumored that the former president spent time there when he served as the general in the war.

We were “just curious” about the history of the parks and its connection to former President Andrew Jackson.

Jackson Springs Park is located in the Shirley Hills historic district on Nottingham Drive, behind the Baconsfield Kroger in Macon.

According to the Shirley Hills Neighborhood Association, the park is named after former President Jackson.

Jackson often camped at the 10 acre park with his troops, the Tennessee Volunteers, during the War of 1812.

The park is occupied with trails, stone benches and 100-year-old hardwood trees.

Residents say that this is the perfect time of the year to see the camellias in bloom.

