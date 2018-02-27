Just Curious: What is the history of the Hay House?

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

The Hay House is one of Macon’s most notable and historic sites.

We were “just curious:” what is the Hay House, and what is its purpose today?

The house was built in 1855 and completed in 1860 by William Butler Johnston, who was a Macon industrialist before the war between the states.

Johnston was a millionaire who hired an architect from New York City to design the home in the Italian Renaissance style.

“He and his wife Anne had returned from three years abroad, and they very much wanted a house that reminded them of their journey to Italy,” said Sr. Director of Properties Jonathan Poston.

The house was designed to be the most up-to-date house in Georgia at the time.

The house is 18,000 square feet with 24 principle rooms. It is actually one of the first houses in Georgia to have three bathrooms.

“It has a central heating system, it has a means for controlling air flow and making it cooler in warm months. It had gas and installed lighting in mostly every room. It also had an innovative speaker tube system instead of a bell call system,” said Poston.

According to Poston, the house was originally set in a full city block making the property about eight acres.

The house is currently owned by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. It is considered by the Georgia Trust a model for the best restoration techniques.

“The work that we’ve been doing the last 40 years to solely bring the house back and restore various parts of the house is still ongoing," said Poston.

"However, it's considered to be a place where we can exhibit the best practices for historic restoration."

He says last year around 15,000 people visited the house, and the numbers are steadily rising.

The Hay House is open everyday except for Christmas and the Fourth of July. The visitors can pay a general admission to take a tour.



They also offer and hold many educational programs for students and events throughout the year that the public can attend.

“We like everyone to feel that the Hay House is Macon’s house,and it belongs to the people of Macon,” Poston said.



