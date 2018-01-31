Just Curious: When will north Macon's Mellow Mushroom reopen?

This report has been contributed by Paige Hill, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism.

After being in business for over a decade, many Macon residents were saddened by the closing of the local Mellow Mushroom last year.

It has been circulating for some time that the restaurant will be back in business soon.

We were “just curious,” when will the Mellow Mushroom reopen?

An announcement was made Friday that Mercer University graduate, Bo Chambliss, has purchased Mellow Mushroom.

“The delay to reopen was not intended to be this long,” said Jessica Snyder, a restaurant representative.

According to Snyder, the Smith family bought the restaurant in May of last year.

Unfortunately, Mr. Smith passed away two weeks after they purchased the establishment.

Consequently, the restaurant never reopened and was put up for sale.

Last week, Chambliss purchased it.

The Mellow Mushroom here in Macon is Chambliss’ fifth restaurant.

He currently owns the Saint Simons Island, Valdosta, Pooler and Statesboro locations.

Snyder says patrons can expect a good time, new additions, live music, a great beer selection and awesome pizza to come with the reopening.

Macon residents can look for the doors to be open in early March.

Mellow Mushroom will be holding a job fair for anyone who is interested February 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

