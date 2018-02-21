Just Curious: Why are there concrete posts in the ground in downtown Macon?

Making your way through downtown Macon, you may come across these concrete posts in the ground that seem to be abandoned.

We were "just curious" about their purpose and hit the streets of downtown Macon to find out.

Steven Phulbright, the Director of Tourism with Visit Macon says they were once used as street markers.

"You'll see them all over town to indicate different streets," Phulbright said.

They can be found throughout downtown on streets like Cherry, Third and Poplar.

Today, those street markers have been replaced by the metal street signs, which are easier to see.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV