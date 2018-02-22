This report has been contributed by Connor Cable, a student from Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism

There are over 2600 street lights in Macon-Bibb, and all of them need to be changed every now and then.

Lights go out, they break and they are even vandalized or stolen.

Moreover, there are still parts of Macon-Bibb that are dark at night. We were "just curious," Just Curious: Why do some areas in Macon seem to be in pitch darkness at night?

The lighting in Macon-Bibb is in the jurisdiction of the Macon-Bibb Facilities Management, which is headed by Robert Ryals.

(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

The department is in charge of many things from the plumbing, traffic, custodial and lighting.

The main problem going on right now with the lights in Macon Bibb has to do with the current highway construction project.

Many of the lights had to be turned off because of this, and this has caused lights in other areas to go out as well.

“What happens sometimes is that the lighting circuit, not only was feeding the interstate, it happened to go into some of the neighborhoods," said Electrical Service Manager Jason Smith. "So unfortunately, some of those portions of the neighborhood will be without lights until the circuit is restored [after construction].”

Some of the 2600 lights that the department oversees have actually undergone some interesting changes as of late.

The facilities management department has been replacing lights all throughout Macon-Bibb. There are 1640 lights that have been changed to LED lights, and they are all connected to a system that lets Facilities Management know when there is a problem, like if a light is out.

This new project costs $1.5 million and the whole process took about a year to complete.

The department hopes to have a “phase two” of more lights put in place within the next few years.

“We are looking forward to potentially implementing a phase two on our historical lights," said Robert Ryals, the Director of Facilities Management. "The vast majority of these [already changed] lights were either interstate lights or road-focused street lights.”

When a street light goes out, there are only a few ways that the department can find out where and when to fix it.

They mostly rely on citizen feedback as to figuring out which lights are down. In order to better address, there is a smartphone app called “SEE CLICK FIX” where people can report any problems where it is and take a picture of it.

The lights in Macon have also been known to be vandalized are stolen every now and then, but this number has gone down in recent years.

This is usually a sign of economic change, as lights are stolen or broken usually for the copper wiring within them.

While Macon-Bibb may have some dark spots on its streets at night, the Facilities Management Department seems to be doing their best to make sure that the lights are up to date and running, while also fixing anything that needs to be fixed in a timely manner.

