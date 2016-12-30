Keep your New Year's resolutions this year

New Year 2017 Resolution Check List. (Photo: phototechno)

A New Year is upon us and for some, that means it's time to bring out those New Year’s resolutions.

This year, how about keeping them.? Surveys say 70 percent of resolutions are broken by the end of January. Dr. Paula Durlofsky, a psychologist and blogger for World of Psychology, shares some simple tips to make and keep your resolutions.

She says:

1. Set specific goals. Instead of just wanting to lose weight, say how much weight you plan to lose and break it down per week or month. Plan on losing five pounds this month then another five pounds the following.

2. Write down your resolution and put it somewhere you can see daily. This will help you stay focused and serve as a good reminder.

3. Hold yourself accountable by letting others know about your resolution. A lot of people use social media so others can keep track of your progress and hold you accountable, as well. Let's say your goal is to eat healthier this year. Take a picture of what you had for lunch and send it to a friend or post it onto Facebook.

4. Have coping strategies to deal with hurdles that may come your way. For instance, if your goal is to drink less alcohol, consider avoiding parties or events that involve a lot of drinking.

5. Reward yourself at each milestone; it's important to pat yourself on the back if you're proud of your accomplishment.

6. If you're struggling to meet your goals, Durlofsky advises to seek help from friends or professionals.

Copyright 2016 KXTV