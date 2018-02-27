Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp brought his 10-day, 50-county bus campaign to Macon Tuesday.

He was greeted by about 30 supporters when he arrived in front of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

During an interview, Kemp mentioned the controversy surrounding Delta Airlines recent decision to eliminate discounts for National Rifle Association member, a decision that has some state lawmakers vowing to eliminate Delta's $50 million jet fuel tax exemption if the airline doesn't rescind the NRA edict.

Among those calling for rescinding the fuel tax cut is Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, another Republican gubernatorial hopeful in this year's election.

Kemp avoided the Delta controversy by saying he wants to overhaul the entire tax-exemption system, not just one company.

He also said he wants to give gun buyers a tax break.

"We proposed early this morning having a sales tax holiday for Georgians that want to buy a firearm to protect themselves, to buy a gun safe or holsters or ammunition," Kemp said.

In addition to Cagle, Kemp is one of six Republicans who have announced their candidacies for governor this year. Two Democrats have also entered the race.

Qualifying is scheduled to begin at nine a.m. Monday and run until noon Friday March 9.

Governor Nathan Deal is term limited and can't seek re-election.

