(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2015 Getty Images)

Kevin Hart is coming to Macon in September.

A news release says he’ll be in town Saturday, September 9, at the Macon City Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 19, at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $48-78 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster, Live Nation, at the Centreplex box office, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

