Keyshia Cole announces Mother's Day weekend show

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: Keyshia Cole performs at Irving Plaza on July 29, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (Photo: Dave Kotinsky, 2014 Getty Images)

R&B songstress Keyshia Cole will be making a stop in Macon for a Mother’s Day Love & Laughter concert in May.

A news release says the May 13 show at the Macon City Auditorium will feature the ‘Let It Go,’ singer, local band Just Friends and comedian King Henry Welch.

Tickets range in price from $38-78 and they go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. at the Coliseum Box Office or on Ticketmaster.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV