Kids compete in Special Olympics at Houston County High

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Houston County Special Olympians took to the field Thursday under sunny skies for their fall games at Houston County High School.

Some of the high schoolers paired up with the athletes to help with the competition.

The athletes participated in several events including bowling, a Frisbee toss, soccer, and croquet.

Lillie Starks says for her daughter, it's not just about winning a medal.

"To see that joy, the excitement on her face, and just to be like, 'Mom, I did it,' you see. You see. It's indescribable. Any parent with a special needs child, to see your child engaging and being happy, it's an indescribable feeling," said Starks.

The Special Olympics return Friday with the middle and high schoolers competing.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV