Kids go Christmas caroling in Warner Robins neighborhood

They may not actually be dashing through the snow, but check out these kids in Warner Robins.

Their neighbor, Mr. Bill Stanley, created this "southern sleigh" to drive them around the block and spread a little "Christmas cheer" through the neighborhood.

Stanley grew up in Michigan and remembers caroling through the snow, and he wanted to keep the tradition alive for his own grandchildren.

This is the second year he's done it, and he says it's been a big hit among his neighbors.

"My neighbor let me borrow the trailer and we decorated it up in a couple hours and off we went," says Stanley.

Stanley also says it's a good way to get kid out of the house, off the x-box, and outside during the holiday season.

