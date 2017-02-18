Kids meet new mammals at Museum of Arts and Sciences

It was a furry family day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Macon on Saturday.

Kids got the chance to get up close and personal with the museum's newest mammal family. They had llamas, miniature horses, lizards and more.

Not only did kids get to learn about the animals, but they also had games, arts and crafts and tasty treats.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit also came out for some fun demonstrations.

But the variety of mammals at the museum Saturday gave kids the chance to meet a group of diverse animals.

"It's a day that's all about the mammals," said Sharron Cornacchione with the Museum of Arts and Sciences, "it's a day where kids can get up close and personal and see some of the great creatures that live here with us."

The museum has more family days planned this year. For a list, look for that information on their website www.masmacon.org.

