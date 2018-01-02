Kids share new wishes for the new year

2018 is officially here, and with the new year brings new hopes.

Kids visiting the Macon Museum of Arts and Sciences shared theirs with us.

"I hope that Titanic 2 will be on soon," Noah Archer said.

"I'm wishing for everyone to have a good and healthy year," Wystan Cann said.



So from high hopes for box office hits to well wishes for those around us, kids and their families have a whole year to see what 2018 will hold.

Of course, the parents are behind their kid's resolutions, letting them know they have the whole world in their hands.

"I want make sure they do their very best to stick to it and give it their best shot and not give up, " Will Cann said.

If you need a little New Year's resolution inspiration, maybe try this: according to the Chinese Calendar, 2018 is the Year of the Dog. This means it's a good year to make lifestyle changes and new business ventures.

No matter what your resolutions and expectations are for 2018, with just enough perseverance, you'll be dancing through the year in no time.

