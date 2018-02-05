Korean family keeps traditions alive in Central Georgia

(Photo: Dawkins, Gabrielle)

This week, people from around the world will converge in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Since most people in Central Georgia won't be taking the 15-hour, 7,000- mile flight to get there, we wanted to bring a bit of the country's culture into your home.

Gabrielle Dawkins sat down with a Korean family who keeps their traditions alive here in Central Georgia.

Jin Jung, her husband and her three kids moved from South Korea to Warner Robins two years ago.

They brought some of their most prized possessions to America, like traditional Korean garments, and customs like kneeling when they eat.

"Our ancestors were very wise, they invented many Korean traditions and cultures including the Korean letter Hangu, and traditional palace and Hanoo, especially the Korean letters are chosen to be the most systematic letters in the world," said Jung.

As a family, they celebrate two major holidays --- the New Year and Chuseok-- where loved ones come together to honor their ancestors.

"The Lunar New Year is the first day that we count as the New Year and all the family members gather around and we thank the ancestors and we bow to the elders of the family and we eat Doku, which is a Korean traditional type of rice cake soup," said Jung.

Currently she takes care of her children, while her husband works at Kumho Tires.

"We still have this culture of mother taking care of the child and father going to work," said Jung.

There are however, a few things that shocked her when she moved over to the U.S.

"When I came to America, I was very shocked by the fact that Americans wear their shoes inside the house and walk," said Jung.

On Friday, teams from 89 nations will assemble for the Olympic games in Pyeongchang, but 7,000 miles away from home, the Jung family is rooting for the gold in speed skating.

"We'll be all united to cheer for our own team," said Jung. "We're really excited! This was the game that brought us gold medals since a long time ago. We're expecting to win a lot of medals from this part,” said Jung.

In 2016, the United States Census Bureau, estimated that Georgia has around 67,000 people of Korean descent.

