Kroger to give away school supplies to teachers in Macon area

Kroger announced Wednesday that it is planning to give away over $25,000 in classroom supplies at an event in Macon next week. According to Kroger's Atlanta Division, this is to show support for educators in the Macon area.

Educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $40 in free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Classroom supplies include, but are not limited to:

Copy paper

Scotch tape

Construction paper

Markers

Sandwich bags

Disinfectant wipes

“We are so thankful for all our Macon-area educators do for their students to prepare them for future success as community members,” says Felix Turner, public relations manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We know many teachers purchase supplies for their own classrooms. With this supply giveaway, Kroger hopes to show teachers how much we appreciate them by providing them with tools to successfully educate our children.”

The give away is July 18th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Macon CentrePlex-Monument on 200 Coliseum Drive in Macon.

The event coincides with the Kroger Community Rewards program, which launched in 2013.

