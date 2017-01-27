LaGrange Police chief apologizes for city's role in teen's lynching

Warren Temple United Methodist Church | LaGrange, Ga. (Photo: Kristen Reed, Kristen B. Reed)

LaGrange, Ga. -- Uniformed police officers lined the side aisles of the church as community members from all corners of the city listened to local officials apologize for an injustice that happened decades ago.

In 1940 Austin Callaway, a black teenager, was in the city jail when he was ripped from a cell by a lynch mob of armed white men, taken to a rural area and shot at least five times. No one was arrested. Police did not investigate. No one stood trial and the crime was essentially scrubbed from city history and forgotten.

Forgotten by the city but not by Callaway's family and not by his community. His lynching sparked the community to form a local chapter of the NAACP but even then, justice did not come.

Photos | City apologizes for 1940 lynching that went unpunished

When current LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar found out about this history, he decided he needed to take a stand. In the pulpit of Warren Temple United Methodist Church, Dekmar offered his apology in front of members of the Callaway family and larger LaGrange community.

"I'm profoundly sorry. It should never have happened," he said before the crowd of hundreds who then stood in applause.

Dekmar said the apology was necessary to "help us understand how the past forms and impacts the future. It also admits that what was done was wrong."

"The institution responsible for Austin's death is still here and it's members bear the burden of that history."

He said the LaGrange Police Department Officers encounter skepticism and distrust from the black community daily and said this history is a part of that.

"An acknowledgement and apology is necessary to aid in the healing of past wounds and injustice," he told the crowd that was gathered.

Callaway's story was uncovered by a collection of groups including Troup Together, the Troup County NAACP, LaGrange Police Department and the City of LaGrange.

Dekmar said that history is still relevant today. "All citizens have a right to expect a police department to be honest, decent, unbiased and ethical. in Austin's case and in many like his, those were not the police department's values he experienced."

After Dekmar's speech and speeches from other Troup County influencers, City Councilman Willie T. Edmondson gave the "African American Community Response."

He thanked Dekmar, "for being large enough to apologize for this heinous crime that took place decades before his tenure."

"This crime set a tone for years of distrust. Not against whites only but mostly against law enforcement," Edmonson said.

He said this meeting and apology could be a catalyst for change. "From this public apology tonight, we can now start the healing process and come together as a community in love and forgiveness."

"This church is filled tonight with black and white...it's filled with the way God wants our world to be; hand in hand."

Organizations in the city of LaGrange are hosting conversations on race and Troup Together is working to build an archive of Austin Callaway's lynching. Anyone with something to add can reach out to them at (706) 407-4125 or trouptogether@gmail.com.

% INLINE %

(© 2017 WXIA)