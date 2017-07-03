Delicious peaches on display at a farmer's market. (Photo: Robert Byron)

Tuesday is the last day of packing peaches at Lane Southern Orchards.

People can only buy peaches at the market.

Marketing Director Wendy Barton says they have not mailed out any peaches due to the poor season.

Barton says despite the weather, the peaches are really sweet but not as big as she is used to seeing.

Barton said, “The weather did affect the peaches with the warm weather that we had, and the late spring freeze. Yes, there was some damage, but fortunately, we were able to have a peach crop this year.”

Barton said Lane Southern Orchards will celebrate the 4th of July from 11 a.mto 5 p.m.

There will be two water slides, barbecue, and peaches to wrap up the season.

