Last 5 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert performers

Darius Rucker performing at the 2015 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert.

It's always one of the most anticipated announcements of the year.

Who's going to perform at the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert.

This year's act has not been announced yet. The concert is planned for June at McConnell-Talbert Stadium

The concert is typically a little bit country and a little bit rock-n-roll.

Here are the last five performers to entertain Central Georgians in one of the area's largest events of the year.

2012 - Josh Turner

2013 - U.S. Air Force Reserve Band and Southern rock band Stillwater

2014 - 38 Special

2015 - Darrius Rucker

2016 - Joe Nichols

2017 - ?

