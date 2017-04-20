Last 5 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert performers

It's always one of the most anticipated announcements of the year.
Who's going to perform at the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert.
This year's act has not been announced yet. The concert is planned for June at McConnell-Talbert Stadium
The concert is typically a little bit country and a little bit rock-n-roll.
Here are the last five performers to entertain Central Georgians in one of the area's largest events of the year.
2012 - Josh Turner
2013 - U.S. Air Force Reserve Band and Southern rock band Stillwater
2014 - 38 Special
2015 - Darrius Rucker
2016 - Joe Nichols
2017 - ?
