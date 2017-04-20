WMAZ
Close

Last 5 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert performers

Joe Nichols, headliner of the 2016 Warner Robins Independence Day Concert, walking on the stage at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

WMAZ 1:14 PM. EDT April 20, 2017

It's always one of the most anticipated announcements of the year.

Who's going to perform at the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert.

This year's act has not been announced yet. The concert is planned for June at McConnell-Talbert Stadium

The concert is typically a little bit country and a little bit rock-n-roll.

Here are the last five performers to entertain Central Georgians in one of the area's largest events of the year.

2012 - Josh Turner

2013 - U.S. Air Force Reserve Band and Southern rock band Stillwater

2014 - 38 Special

2015 - Darrius Rucker

2016 - Joe Nichols

2017 - ?

 

© 2017 WMAZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories