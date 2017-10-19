Late Night Fire Engulfs Macon Home

Late night fire damages home on Pittman Street in Macon.

A Macon family of three is without a home after a late night fire broke out Thursday night.

Battalion Chief Timothy Johnson with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says the call came in around 11:30p.m. at the home on Pittman Street in Macon.

Johnson says the fire was in the attic of what he called an older house, and then spread to the roof causing large flames that the neighbors noticed. The neighbors then woke the family living there and all three were able to make it out of the home without injury.

Johnson says there is heavy smoke and fire damage, but is unsure of the condition of the home. Fire investigators are on the scene looking into how the blaze began.

Fire crews will be on the scene all morning to make sure the flames don't spark back up.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will keep you updated with the latest information.

