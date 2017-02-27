Launch of flights from Macon-to-DC delayed until summer

Middle Georgia Regional Airport

A Tennessee company has pushed back the start of charter flights from Macon to Washington D.C. to sometime this summer.

In January, the federal government and Bibb County agreed to pay Corporate Flight Management Inc. nearly $4.7 million a year in federal subsidies.

The company said they planned to run 12 round-trip flights a week to the nation’s capital, using 30-seat Jetstream 41 planes.

The flights would be marketed as Contour Airlines.

By email Monday, the company said they were still working out their schedules and fares and that Contour's startup was pushed back to early summer.

No regular flights have taken off from Macon's Middle Georgia Regional Airport since November 2014.

Several small airlines have moved in and out of the market since Delta ended regular flights to Atlanta in 2006.

The service out of Macon qualifies for subsidies under the federal Essential Air Service program, if the flights meet a minimum number of weekly passengers.

(© 2017 WMAZ)