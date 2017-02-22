Laurens County SPLOST needs majority vote

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

SPLOST is coming to town.

Soon voters will bubble in whether they approve it or not.

Fixing roads, streets, and bridges is on Dublin's to-do list.

City Manager, Lance Jones, says that if this SPLOST is approved, it will receive $14.5 million out of Laurens County's $49-million budget.

“It adds about $2 million to our budget every year,” said Jones.



The money comes from shoppers.



“It's a penny sales tax on everything that normal sales tax is paid on,” said Jones. "It's not a new tax in addition to what we are taxing out. It's just a continuation of the current SPLOST."

This SPLOST will collect taxes from 2016 to 2022.

The city also plans to also fix water and sewer improvements, renovate historic facilities, City Hall and Associated Building Improvements



“They need something for the kids and the youth. In the afternoon, they don't have anything to do,” said Jones.

The SPLOST will pass if a majority of Laurens County voters support it next month.



“It lets the city do so much more than the city could do otherwise,” said Jones.

In Laurens County, you can start voting next Monday February 27th.

Early voting will continue into March 17th and the registrar's office is open from Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting ends on March 21st.

(© 2017 WMAZ)