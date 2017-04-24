Laurens County superintendent resigns

Laurens County Superintendent Juli Alligood resigned Friday in a closed session.

She said Monday morning she would remain in her position until June 30 and her resignation has nothing to do with the recent allegations about bullying at county schools.

Alligood says she’s thought about resigning for the last six months and the board members didn’t know until the closed session.

She told our Madison Cavalchire that she chose to resign because she’s retiring in five years and there are other things she wanted to accomplish before retirement.

There will be another closed session Friday where the school board will discuss the hiring of a new superintendent.

Alligood has been with Laurens County Schools for 25 years and has served as superintendent for the last two.

