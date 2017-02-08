Lawmakers hold medical marijuana hearing at capitol

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Lawmakers in Atlanta are working on possible changes to Representative Allen Peake's bill to expand the state's medical cannabis law.

It was a brief working session Wednesday where lawmakers heard testimony from a pediatrician who's treating her son illegally with medical cannabis.

She said her son has seen real progress, and she disagreed with the state pediatrics' group that testified against the bill last week.

Lawmakers also recommended four changes to Peake's bill, House Bill 65.

They can only make recommendations to the House committee that's reviewing the bill. They said Georgia should accept other state's medical marijuana cards. The group also wanted to clarify part of Peake's bill that would allow cannabis treatment for what they call "intractable pain condition."

The panel said that should be allowed only if the other treatment option is opioid painkillers.

The group says patients should have to provide information to the state when they renew their treatment cards. For example, they'd have to describe any side effects and report how effective the treatment has been, and their final recommendation would be to allow medical marijuana cards issued to people in hospice.

The bill now heads to the House Judicial Non-Civil committee where they can accept or reject those recommendations.

A second bill by state Representative Allen Peake is still pending.

That would let Georgians vote on a state constitutional amendment next year to allow medical marijuana to be grown in the state.

