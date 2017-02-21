Lawmakers move to hasten Bibb-Monroe border dispute

Two midstate lawmakers proposed legislation Tuesday that's designed to end the lengthy border dispute between Bibb and Monroe counties.

State Reps. Robert Dickey of Musella and Allen Peake of Macon co-sponsored a bill that would put sales and property tax revenues in escrow until elected official resolve the dispute.

Both Dickey and Peake represent parts of Monroe County.

"This thing has gone on long enough," Dickey said. "The idea is to get the two sides together and talking."

Peake, who lives in Bibb County, also said the feud's been simmering too long. "I hope it ends in Bibb's favor," he said. But it's past time to resolve the issue.

A major contributor to the fight is a half-mile stretch near the Bibb-Monroe border that divides the Providence neighborhood on Bass Road and includes Bass Pro Shops. At stake is millions of dollars in property tax and sales tax revenues.

In January 2013, a Fulton County Superior Court judge ruled to move the boundary lines to benefit Monroe County. But 14 months later, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled in Bibb's favor. It was sent to Secretary of State Brian Kemp for resolution.

Kemp suggested the factions get together and come up with an agreement. That hasn't been done.

The proposed bill would keep tax revenues out of the hand of Bibb and Monroe officials until the issue is resolved.

