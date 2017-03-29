This is a column of opinion and analysis by 13WMAZ's Randall Savage.

Despite enduring defeats and ridicule, some Georgia lawmakers continue their efforts to enact legislation they believe would protect and expand religious freedoms.

On Tuesday, the 39th day of the Georgia General Assembly's 40-day legislative session, Sen. Marty Harbin, a Tyrone Republican, offered a religious liberty amendment to a House bill that pertains to municipal registrations.

Although a vote wasn't taken on Harbin's amendment, it could resurface Thursday when the lawmakers convene for their final day of the 2017 session.

Georgia lawmakers have had religious freedom on their minds since the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that legalized gay marriages in the United States. Last year, Georgia lawmakers approved a religious freedom bill, but it was vetoed by Gov. Nathan Deal.

So far this year, Deal has frowned on religious freedom bills. He said he's concerned that poorly worded legislation could dampen Georgia's image as a welcoming state "full of warm and loving people." He's also said it could hamper growth and expansion in Georgia.

Harbin attached his proposed amendment to House Bill 257, which, if approved, would require municipalities to register with the state Department of Community Affairs to receive state grants. Hardin's amendment would require local government to comply with the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act that pertains to limiting government intervention in free religious expression.

The Hardin supporters contend the amendment would permit religious groups from Baptists and Methodists to Catholics and Jews to worship in accordance with their strongly held beliefs..

Earlier this month, however, the lawmakers rejected a proposal that would have allowed adoption agencies that receive state funds to deny adoptions for same sex couples.

Last year, lawmakers had to deal with the Pastor Protection Act and the First Amendment Defense Act. The Pastor Protection Act would have prevented the government from requiring pastors or church leaders from engaging in or approving same sex marriage.

Strong religious freedom supporters, including Sen. Josh McKoon of Columbus, acknowledge pastors and church leaders already had the right to refuse to participate in such functions. But they still stuck by the proposed bill. Another part of the bill would've protected religious groups from lawsuits if they refused to rent their facilities to any one who planned to use them for a ceremony that the religious group found objectionable.

Neither of those proposals became law. But Harbin and others are expected to continue fighting for some kind of religious freedom bill right up to midnight Thursday when the General Assembly adjourns in 2017 session.

It's gearing up for an action-packed day.

Randall Savage is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and host of 13WMAZ's "Close Up" talk show which airs Saturdays at noon and 6 a.m. Sundays. Follow him on Twitter at @RandallWMAZ.

