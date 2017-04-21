The man accused of killing a Monroe deputy and wounding another back in 2014 was back in court for a pretrial motions hearing.

Christopher Calmer walked into the courtroom, but after sitting for a few minutes, he lay his head on the table for most of the morning.

His lawyer Gabrielle Pittman filed several motions in his case including one that claims he’s no longer competent to stand trial.

A jury last year ruled that Calmer could stand trial.

“What they are saying now is he’s decompensated over time,” District Attorney Jonathan Adams said. “That period of time from August until now, and he’s presented evidence of incompetency that they want the court of a jury to hear.”

The defense says a psychiatrist who examined calmer this month says he doesn't understand the charges against him and is unable to assist his attorneys.

“The only evidence before the court is the affidavit of Dr. Dorney who states unequivocally, 'My client is not competent to proceed,'” Pittman said in court.

Judge Thomas Wilson ordered a state psychiatrist to also examine Calmer.

“What’s different now than the court heard last August? And that’s what he (the judge) hopes to find out from those psychiatrist,” Adams said. “What’s different now and what’s the level of understanding of Mr. Calmer?”

Then the judge will decide if another trial is necessary on whether Calmer is able to stand trial.

“We're asking to allow him to lay down on the floor or the use of a gurney during the course of the trial,” Pittman said.

Judge Wilson denied that request. The trial is set to start in June, but Pittman asked that it be delayed for six months so they can prepare more. The judge rejected that request, too.

Adams calls the defense motions delay tactics.

“Where’s your new evidence?” Adams said. “When they talked about putting him on the floor, where's the doctor's note or medical findings saying, 'Look, he’s got to be lying flat on a gurney 24/7.' We’ve got none of that.”

© 2017 WMAZ-TV