Layaway Santa Middle Georgia seeking donations

The group secretly pays off layaway accounts for families across central Georgia just in time for the holidays.

For a fifth year, the Layaway Santa Middle Georgia group plans to help families all across Central Georgia by paying off their layaway accounts right before Christmas.

In their first four years, the group has raised more than $15,000 and helped more than 70 families put presents under the Christmas tree.

The group is asking for donations to help them bring smiles to even more faces this year. They've put out donation jars at area businesses like Joe D's, Village Market, Travis Jean, Ortho Georgia, as well as Biscuits, Burgers, and More.

Fundraisers will also be held at several restaurants to help collect money for the group. The first event will be at the Waffle House on Ocmulgee East Boulevard on Nov. 13 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be another event Nov. 27 at the Waffle House on Riverside Drive near Spring Street.

Parrish on Cherry Street in downtown Macon will host an event on Nov. 30 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The last scheduled fundraising event is at Fatty's Pizza on Dec. 7.

The group has also set up a Gofundme account with the goal of raising at least $6,000 before Dec 23.

