Legal secretary acquitted of charges in false documents case

A legal secretary who was indicted on false document charges in 2015 was acquitted of all charges today, according to Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig.

The indictment stated that when filing a document for a civil case, Macon Attorney David Dorer and Angel claimed their client appeared before Angel, who is a notary.

The two counts contained in the indictment were "filing false documents" and "false statements and writings."

Dorer and Angel pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2015.

Angel was acquitted of all charges Thursday evening and her case is now closed.

