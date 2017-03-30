Legislative session wraps up at the Capitol

Lawmakers celebrated the end of the session by tossing paper into the air. That came shortly after they approved the campus carry bill. It allows college students who are 21 or older with a gun carry permit to take a gun certain places on campuses.



“That’s the compromise that’s been reached,” Rep. Allen Peake said. “It’s not in administrative buildings, disciplinary hearings, athletic facilities, fraternities or dorms so I think there are some protections.”



It goes to Governor Nathan Deal’s desk for his consideration. Last year he vetoed a similar bill.



Senator Larry walker III pushed through a bill that would offer tax credits for the film industry. The ones currently in place are for filming, this one adds tax credits for post-production, like editing, graphics, and special effects work in state.



“Post production work which is currently being done in New York California and London these are high paying jobs they’re really high tech jobs,” Walker said. “We are building the work force here to fill those jobs.”



Medical marijuana expansion also got final approval from the general assembly.



“We've added six new conditions to what’s been a successful medical cannabis program, Autism, AIDS, Alzheimer's, Tourette's, Peripheral Neuropathy and EB a rare skin disease,” Peake said.

Deal gave lawmakers a pat on the back for getting the state’s budget done before Thursday. According to the governor that's the fastest it's been done.



“State law enforcement officers got a nice pay raise which is long overdue, they’ve not got a pay raise in a long time that’s in the budget, teachers are getting a 2% pay raise,” Walker said.



Not making it to Deal’s desk is the religious freedom bill.



“The state is changing we want to have a more diverse state not a less diverse state,” Rep. James Beverly said. “Religious freedom is not good for business, it’s just not good for Georgia.”

Lawmakers return to the capitol the second Monday in January.

